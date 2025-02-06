Over 10% Growth in Borrowing at Huittinen Libraries – Visitor Numbers Also Increased Compared to Last Year

Lauttakylä Upper Secondary School students Orchid Kyaw (left) and Khaing Hnin "Shoon" Shun Lae Wai visit the main library every Monday. "Our school ends early that day. We don’t want to go straight home, so we come here to do our homework and study," they explain. The duo is originally from Myanmar and are in their first year at Lauttakylä Upper Secondary School. The international students have also received library cards, which they have used a few times. Images: Pauliina Vilenius

Antoine Soulaire, original text Pauliina Vilenius

Preliminary data indicates that 2024 is shaping up to be an excellent year for libraries in Huittinen. Statistics show that the main library and the Vampula branch library recorded a total of 71,706 visits last year, compared to 68,563 in 2023—an increase of over 3,000 visits.

Huittinen's library trends follow the national pattern of rising usage post-pandemic.

"Nearly 72,000 visits reflect how our library events have reached the public. Regular visits from early childhood education groups and schools also contribute to the borrowing numbers," explains Library Director Anni Tormas.

Approximately 84% of library visits—nearly 60,000—were made to the main library, while the Vampula branch accounted for just under 12,000 visits, around 16% of the total.

Tormas highlights the high utilization rate of the main library:

"A publicly accessible space for everyone is an important resource."

The increase in visits has been driven in part by the self-service library system introduced in both locations in 2021.

In June 2023, self-service hours were extended by four hours, making the libraries accessible every day from 7 AM to 9 PM. Previously, weekend self-service hours were from 9 AM to 7 PM.

Tormas emphasizes that access to library services in Huittinen is now better than ever, and residents have embraced the self-service system, using it actively.

Library statistics also show a positive trend in borrowing. Loan figures have surpassed even pre-pandemic levels, with a 10% increase compared to 2023.

Last year, nearly 90% of loans—153,000 in total—were made at the main library, while the Vampula branch recorded 21,000 loans.

"The ratio of borrowing between the two locations has remained consistent with previous years."

Tormas underscores that these numbers represent more than just statistics:

"Behind every number is a person—both the staff and the active library users. We are delighted with these figures, and they encourage us in our work."

In recent years, Huittinen libraries have focused particularly on children's and youth library services.

"That’s where the readers and library users of the future come from."

"Of course, we have also invested in events for all age groups and in excellent customer service, which aims to 'match' the right book with the right reader," Tormas adds.

Library Director Anni Tormas and student Suvi-Tuuli Korkki explain that Huittinen libraries’ most reserved and borrowed books closely align with the overall statistics of the Satakirjastot network. The most reserved and borrowed book at the moment is Rakel by Satu Rämö.

The collection of operational and financial data for public libraries in 2024 is currently underway, with all libraries submitting their reports to the Ministry of Education and Culture’s statistics database.

Nationally, statistics are compiled by municipality, but in Huittinen, figures are examined separately for both library locations.

"Our goal is to continue serving all our customers as well as possible, within the available resources," says the library director.

Regional administrative agencies will verify the submitted data, with the full report set to be published on April 1.

