Young people do not separate the online world from their everyday lives—they see them as one and the same, say Sua varten somessa project worker Jenni Suhonen (left) and Pellonpuisto School Principal Mari Westerberg. “For example, if someone sends half of their face in a photo on social media, it has a meaning that also carries into real life,” Westerberg points out. Images: Pauliina Vilenius

More than 40% of girls have experienced sexual harassment on social media. Half of children who use social media have faced online bullying, and 80% have witnessed someone else being bullied. Yet, very few children and teenagers report their experiences of bullying or harassment to an adult.

"Bullying can take many forms, from exclusion from a group to mean or offensive comments and messages, or spreading rumors, images, or private information—it’s essentially the same kind of behavior that occurs in school settings," explains Jenni Suhonen.

Speaking to the parents of eighth-graders at Pellonpuisto School about digital harassment, Suhonen emphasizes that despite its risks, social media is neither entirely good nor bad.

"For many young people, social media is a place to meet new people, make friends, or express themselves through video content. However, it is also a space where they may encounter people with both good and bad intentions."

Jenni Suhonen works as a project coordinator for Sua varten somessa (For You on Social Media), an initiative funded by Finland’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. It provides support for children and young people aged 8 to 21 on various social media platforms.

In practice, youth workers "embed" themselves in popular platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, offering private support messages, sharing information on harassment and personal boundaries, and helping young people recognize harmful situations.

"In 2023, project workers had over 4,000 conversations with young people, most of which were related to sexual harassment and exploitation. That same year, nearly 100 reports were made to the police regarding suspected sexual offenses involving minors."

Sua varten somessa project worker Jenni Suhonen explains that the police have strong resources to investigate online harassment cases involving minors—as long as there is evidence, such as screenshots and usernames. "Sometimes, when one or two brave young people report their experiences, the police can uncover a much larger case."

According to Suhonen, the most common case in which a young person seeks help from Sua varten somessa involves an 11–14-year-old girl who has received or been asked to send explicit images.

"A key aspect of this work is teaching young people to recognize when an online friend may not be as trustworthy as they first seemed, or when their requests begin to resemble criminal behavior," Suhonen explains.

Many young people struggle to identify harassment or understand its seriousness. This is especially true for sexual crimes.

"A new sexual offense law came into effect two years ago. Under this law, sending a sexually suggestive message or image without the recipient’s consent can be considered a criminal offense," Suhonen reminds.

There are many reasons why young people stay silent, Suhonen explains.

"They feel ashamed and guilty, fear the consequences of speaking up—like losing access to their phone—or worry that an adult will downplay what happened."

Suhonen draws a comparison to other hobbies:

"If a young person plays soccer and experiences bullying or harassment in that environment, no one’s first reaction is to suggest they quit soccer altogether. But when it comes to social media, parents often think the solution is to take away their phone."

"Social media may be a much bigger part of a young person’s life than any hobby like soccer. Why should it be taken away from them?"

She encourages parents to show interest in what their children do on social media. That kind of engagement makes it easier for young people to open up about negative experiences.

"No one is born with digital skills—they need to be learned together," Suhonen emphasizes.

"There’s a lot of talk about ‘digital natives,’ but in reality, no such thing exists. Just as children are taught how to eat and walk, adults should guide them in navigating the digital world."

"Even if young people are highly skilled in using devices, they may not know how to behave properly on different platforms or how to adjust their privacy settings."

For parents who might not be familiar with all social media channels, Suhonen offers reassurance with a quote from journalist and media expert Ina Mikkola:

"In her book Medianuoruus – Opas aikuisille (Media Youth – A Guide for Adults), Mikkola reminds us that adults shouldn’t stress too much about being perfect media educators. It’s enough to be present, interested in young people’s experiences, and willing to learn."

The Standing Together Against Digital Harassment lecture related to the Sua varten somessa initiative was organized by the Huittinen Zonta Club.

