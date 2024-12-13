Digilehti
Facebook Instagram
Haku Asiakaspalvelu
Ladataan ilmoitusta
Facebook Twitter Linkki ✔️ Linkki kopioitu!
Local news 13.12.2024 18:00

Dancing, Music, theater, and of course Santa – See the atmosphere of the Christmas opening

Christmas in Huittinen was opened on a snowless but wintry evening. The festive spirit was achieved, and the diverse program entertained the audience.

Candy brought by Santa Claus delighted the young audience. Mrs. Claus’ Christmas story set the mood for the season. Pictures: Joonas Sillanpää
Candy brought by Santa Claus delighted the young audience. Mrs. Claus’ Christmas story set the mood for the season. Pictures: Joonas Sillanpää
Antoine Soulaire, original text Joonas Sillanpää
ll.JPG
"Everyone must find their Christmas spirit within themselves, rediscover the child inside. Remember, the world doesn’t need to be perfect by Christmas, and work doesn’t end by doing more. After Christmas, you can continue. A little pause is good for everyone," said Amanda Kotaja in her Christmas message at the start of the event. The Mayor of Huittinen, Viveka Lanne, asked her about her news.
j.JPG
Dorota Szczepanik’s Christmas preparations are well underway. The home is decorated, and gifts have already been purchased. Two-year-old Agata Rogovska and her six-year-old sister Alina enjoyed the Christmas porridge. Dorota and her brother Roman Szczepanik are originally from Poland, which is reflected in their holiday traditions. For example, their Christmas table is laden with Polish dishes rather than Finnish traditional foods. In Poland, meat is not eaten at Christmas, but instead vegetables, fish, and sauerkraut are enjoyed.
k.JPG
Six-year-old Milja Lehto wished for a robot dog from Santa, while three-year-old Minea Lehto hoped for stuffed animals. The sisters are eagerly waiting for snow. During a brief snowy spell, they managed to enjoy sledding.
l.JPG
The stage was packed to the brim during Huittisten Voimistelu ja Liikunta’s dance performance.

LUE ALKUPERÄINEN JUTTU Tanssia, musiikkia, teatteria ja tietysti pukki – Katso joulunavauksen tunnelmia

Facebook Twitter Sähköposti Linkki ✔️ Linkki kopioitu!
Kommentoi

Lue lisää

Paikalliset uutiset diginä - nyt vain 72 e/vuosi.

Tilaa