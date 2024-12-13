Dancing, Music, theater, and of course Santa – See the atmosphere of the Christmas opening

Candy brought by Santa Claus delighted the young audience. Mrs. Claus’ Christmas story set the mood for the season. Pictures: Joonas Sillanpää Antoine Soulaire, original text Joonas Sillanpää "Everyone must find their Christmas spirit within themselves, rediscover the child inside. Remember, the world doesn’t need to be perfect by Christmas, and work doesn’t end by doing more. After Christmas, you can continue. A little pause is good for everyone," said Amanda Kotaja in her Christmas message at the start of the event. The Mayor of Huittinen, Viveka Lanne, asked her about her news.Dorota Szczepanik’s Christmas preparations are well underway. The home is decorated, and gifts have already been purchased. Two-year-old Agata Rogovska and her six-year-old sister Alina enjoyed the Christmas porridge. Dorota and her brother Roman Szczepanik are originally from Poland, which is reflected in their holiday traditions. For example, their Christmas table is laden with Polish dishes rather than Finnish traditional foods. In Poland, meat is not eaten at Christmas, but instead vegetables, fish, and sauerkraut are enjoyed.Six-year-old Milja Lehto wished for a robot dog from Santa, while three-year-old Minea Lehto hoped for stuffed animals. The sisters are eagerly waiting for snow. During a brief snowy spell, they managed to enjoy sledding.The stage was packed to the brim during Huittisten Voimistelu ja Liikunta’s dance performance.LUE ALKUPERÄINEN JUTTU Tanssia, musiikkia, teatteria ja tietysti pukki – Katso joulunavauksen tunnelmia englishlocal newschristmas ✔️ Linkki kopioitu! Kommentoi Kommentit Kommentoi asiallisesti Kirjoita kommenttisi selkeästi ja napakasti. Loukkaavia, henkilöön meneviä tai vihamielisiä kommentteja emme julkaise. Toimitus lukee kommentit ennen julkaisua ja muokkaa niitä tarvittaessa. Rakentavasti kriittiset, asialliset kommentit ovat tervetulleita. Nimi Nimimerkki Anna nimimerkki, mikäli et halua kommentoida omalla nimelläsi. Sähköpostiosoite Tämän kentän sisältö pidetään yksityisenä eikä sitä näytetä julkisesti. Kommentti Lähetä
Kommentit
Kommentoi asiallisesti
Kirjoita kommenttisi selkeästi ja napakasti. Loukkaavia, henkilöön meneviä tai vihamielisiä kommentteja emme julkaise. Toimitus lukee kommentit ennen julkaisua ja muokkaa niitä tarvittaessa.
Rakentavasti kriittiset, asialliset kommentit ovat tervetulleita.