A Passion for Classic Cars

I recently visited a place that felt like a paradise for car enthusiasts, located right here in Keikyä. I had the chance to explore the extensive car collection of Pentti Hannula. Touring his large garages, I listened to fascinating stories about the history of these vintage vehicles.
–It all started in 1975 at the backyard of an auto repair shop in Killinkoski. There I found an antique Fiat Topolino from 1952, and I just had to have it, Hannula recalls.
Over decades of traveling Finland for timber construction projects, Hannula has amassed numerous vehicles. Currently, his collection includes about 40 cars, with 25 registered as museum vehicles. The models range from 1927 to 1990, and the restoration work has been a two-man effort.
–I’ve been tinkering with cars since I was young. It’s rewarding to work on these vintage cars because you can still repair them yourself. That’s not the case with modern cars, Hannula explains.
Renaults dominate Hannula’s collection. He also races them alongside his wife, Marja-Liisa.
–Right now, we are preparing for ice track races in Ranua at the end of January, he shares.
The garages also house vehicles from other brands, including Peugeot, Fiat, Ford, Mercedes, Mazda, Simca, Lincoln, and Wartburg.
The collection even includes a Tsaika once owned by cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin. It came into Hannula’s possession through a late friend.
–My friend had wished that his entire collection of 16 cars would come to me after his passing. He had even set the price, so I acquired them, Hannula reminisces.
