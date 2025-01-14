A Passion for Classic Cars

The garages of Pentti Hannula in Keikyä are filled with dozens of beautifully maintained cars. Photo: Pentti Hannula

Antoine Soulaire, original text Anna Nieminen

I recently visited a place that felt like a paradise for car enthusiasts, located right here in Keikyä. I had the chance to explore the extensive car collection of Pentti Hannula. Touring his large garages, I listened to fascinating stories about the history of these vintage vehicles.

–It all started in 1975 at the backyard of an auto repair shop in Killinkoski. There I found an antique Fiat Topolino from 1952, and I just had to have it, Hannula recalls.

The car of Yuri Gagarin, the world’s first cosmonaut, a Tsaika, is part of Pentti Hannula’s collection. Hannula has driven the Tsaika in the May Day parade in Sastamala. Photo: Pentti Hannula

The smallest car in the collection, an Acoma Mini Comtesse, could even fit on a house terrace. Photo: Pentti Hannula

Over decades of traveling Finland for timber construction projects, Hannula has amassed numerous vehicles. Currently, his collection includes about 40 cars, with 25 registered as museum vehicles. The models range from 1927 to 1990, and the restoration work has been a two-man effort.

–I’ve been tinkering with cars since I was young. It’s rewarding to work on these vintage cars because you can still repair them yourself. That’s not the case with modern cars, Hannula explains.

The Hannulas also enjoy competitive racing. Next, they are heading to ice track races in Ranua with their Renault 8. Photo: Anna Nieminen

The Mercedes 300 SEL under the lift once served as a transport car for guests of the Finnish Parliament. Photo: Anna Nieminen

Renaults dominate Hannula’s collection. He also races them alongside his wife, Marja-Liisa.

–Right now, we are preparing for ice track races in Ranua at the end of January, he shares.

The garages also house vehicles from other brands, including Peugeot, Fiat, Ford, Mercedes, Mazda, Simca, Lincoln, and Wartburg.

The oldest car owned by Pentti Hannula is a Willys Knight from 1927. Photo: Anna Nieminen

The collection even includes a Tsaika once owned by cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin. It came into Hannula’s possession through a late friend.

–My friend had wished that his entire collection of 16 cars would come to me after his passing. He had even set the price, so I acquired them, Hannula reminisces.

Hannula’s cars are meticulously restored with new paint and upholstery. Pictured is a restored Wartburg 1000. Photo: Anna Nieminen

