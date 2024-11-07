Mikael Kopio from Hankkija delivers a grand Christmas tree to the Lauttakylä office in 2021, preparing for the holiday gift drive. In the background are Marika Wolff (left) and Maija Tiuttu. Archive photo: Mikko Perttunen

Antoine Soulaire, original text Pauliina Vilenius

In Huittinen, the annual charity initiative "Christmas for Everyone", organized by MLL Huittinen and Lauttakylä newspaper, is introducing a new process for holiday gift requests from local families in need. This year, families who wish to receive gifts for their children will need to submit their own applications through an online form available at myhuittinen.fi, a change brought about by guidelines from the Satakunta Welfare District.

Families residing in Huittinen, with at least one child under the age of 18 and a genuine financial need, are eligible to apply for a gift. The gifts, valued at approximately €30, should be requested no later than November 13th. By submitting the form, applicants agree to collect their gifts on Monday, December 16th, between 3 and 6pm at Kohtaamispaikka Hyrrä, as there is no option for delivery or alternative pickup times.

All information provided for the charity drive remains strictly confidential and will only be accessible to MLL representatives and gift distributors from the family center and local church. Each of these individuals is bound by confidentiality agreements to protect the privacy of participants.

The gift drive also includes an option to collect gifts for home-care clients, and the protocol for these recipients will remain the same as in previous years. The official drive will begin on November 20th, when the community Christmas tree at Lauttakylä’s office will be adorned with tags detailing the recipients’ ages, genders, and specific gift requests.

