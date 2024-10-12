Local employment services transition in Huittinen: New location, same services

Employment Manager Teemu Niemelä presented the guidelines for the South-Satakunta employment area to the Huittinen City Council in October last year. Before the meeting, he had a discussion with Riikka Peippo, Director of Vitality. Photo by Minna Karru

Antoine Soulaire, original text Minna Karru

As of the beginning of next year, the responsibility for employment services in Finland will switch from state-ran TE Offices (Employment and Economic Development Offices) to municipalities. In Huittinen, these services will be offered from the town hall, but the objective remains unchanged. Whether you're an individual jobseeker or a business, you’ll continue to receive expert guidance and support for job hunting, employee recruitment, and skills development.

Riikka Peippo, the Director of Vitality for Huittinen, is enthusiastic about the changes. “Now, we can offer employment and business services, vitality services, as well as immigration guidance all under one roof in Huittinen. This means residents have easy access to services in their own town, and the close proximity of different vitality services benefits everyone involved,” Peippo said in a city press release.

Starting next year, Huittinen will be part of the South Satakunta employment area, which also includes Rauma, Eura, Eurajoki, and Säkylä. Rauma will serve as the lead municipality for the area. Teemu Niemelä, Head of Employment Services for the area, explains that the goal of this reform is to boost labor mobility, streamline job placement, attract skilled workers, and bring services closer to residents and local businesses. “It’s great that every municipality in the employment area will have its own service point,” Niemelä commented.

For current users of TE services, the transition will be seamless. "If you're searching for a job or employees, you should continue to log into Työmarkkinatori (Job Market), a platform that connects jobseekers and employers. On Työmarkkinatori, you can find valuable employment information, services, and job listings. By logging in, you can create a jobseeker profile or post a job opening,” Peippo advised.

For those accessing employment services for the first time, Peippo suggests contacting your local municipality. “We are here to guide and assist you. Additional information and guidance on job hunting or recruiting can be obtained from your municipality’s service point, the employment area’s website, or Työmarkkinatori.”

LUE ALKUPERÄINEN JUTTU Paikka muuttuu, palvelut eivät – TE-palvelut vuodenvaihteen jälkeen Huittisten kaupungintalolta