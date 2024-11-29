Jari Maine: A teacher who values every student equally

Jari Maine. Picture: Pauliina Vilenius

Antoine Soulaire, original text Pauliina Vilenius

Jari Maine, a special education teacher at Pellonpuiston School in Huittinen, believes that learning flourishes in an atmosphere of joy and respect.

Recently, he was honored with the Vuoden lapsellinen teko (Child-Friendly Deed of the Year) diploma from Huittisten Pelastakaa Lapset ry for his impactful work in education.

“It seems I’ve left some kind of mark and done things right,” he reflects on the recognition.

Maine’s career path wasn’t always geared towards teaching. Raised in Vampula, his early ambitions lay in firefighting. Although he trained as a construction foreman to enhance his qualifications, timing and economic challenges redirected him toward education. A stint as a substitute teacher proved to be a career-defining moment.

Since 2000, Maine has taught at Pellonpuisto School, specializing in both technical crafts and special education. As a broad-spectrum special education teacher, he supports students requiring intensified or special assistance, often focusing on core subjects like math, Finnish, or English.

“The goal is for students to eventually return to mainstream education,” he explains. “Subject teachers are the experts in their fields, and my role is to provide the additional support students need to catch up.”

Maine’s guidance extends beyond academics. His ability to establish trust and mutual respect with students has earned him widespread admiration. While approachable and empathetic, he emphasizes the importance of structure and rules in creating a harmonious school environment.

“Clear rules help prevent unnecessary disruptions,” Maine states. “When expectations are set early, students adapt, and order prevails.”

Maine advises Maisa Jarttu on crafting a cabinet for her room.

Though Maine speaks fondly of his students, he acknowledges the challenges of modern teaching. Changing attitudes toward education, coupled with the omnipresence of smartphones, have influenced how students approach learning.

“Many students are content with just passing,” he observes, attributing part of this shift to the immediate accessibility of information online. At Pellonpuisto School, however, mobile phones are parked during lessons, fostering a more focused environment.

Despite evolving trends, Maine holds steadfast to his belief that young people are as capable and vibrant as ever.

“Adults often claim that today’s youth are this or that, but young people have always been dynamic—it’s just the methods that change,” he says.

Maine’s philosophy is guided by the principle that every student deserves kindness and patience.

“Everyone has bad days, myself included. But it’s important not to take it out on someone who isn’t responsible,” he advises. For him, the key to learning is creating a positive environment where students feel at ease.

“When a student smiles again, that’s when real learning begins,” he explains.

Maine encourages his students to see school as a stepping stone to their future dreams, reminding them that education opens doors to endless possibilities.

Huittisten Pelastakaa Lapset ry introduced the Vuoden lapsellinen teko award in 2020, inspired by a similar initiative in Imatra. Past recipients include the youth council of Huittinen and the city library services.

This year’s choice, Jari Maine, stands out for his dedication to creating an inclusive and respectful learning environment where every child can thrive.