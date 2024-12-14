Satisfaction with roads in Satakunta slightly improved – Results not available specifically for Huittinen

Picture: Pirjo Tapanila

Antoine Soulaire, original text Pauliina Vilenius

Satisfaction among Satakunta residents regarding road conditions has slightly improved, according to the national Road User Satisfaction Survey.

Private individuals rated their overall satisfaction with public roads at 2.79, while professional drivers gave a rating of 2.46. The scale used was 1–5.

According to a press release by the Varsinais-Suomi Centre for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment (ELY Centre), satisfaction has rebounded to 2022 levels after a dip last year. However, overall satisfaction remains relatively low.

The press release noted that satisfaction was influenced primarily by the extent of resurfacing projects. Last year’s resurfacing program was minimal, whereas this year saw a marked increase in road paving compared to previous years.

While feedback indicated that main roads are in reasonably good condition, there are still poor-quality roads with potholes and uneven surfaces that affect driving safety. Overall satisfaction with the condition of road surfaces remains low, with many responses mentioning issues such as cracks and potholes.

Gravel roads also drew criticism, with users feeling that maintenance is insufficient given current traffic volumes and vehicle weights. Many respondents suggested that gravel roads should be maintained more frequently during the summer months.

The survey found a slight improvement in satisfaction among pedestrians and cyclists. Cyclist feedback highlighted the need for better visibility along roadways.

In Satakunta and Varsinais-Suomi, feedback on roadside mowing and clearing varied. Some road users expressed a desire for improvements, including better consideration of biodiversity, the quality of mowing operations, and vegetation management.

In recent years, roadside vegetation management has been a focus area, and efforts will continue next year.

The feedback also included various issues related to the environment around roads that were not directly tied to road conditions.

"Many comments emphasized the cleanliness of rest areas and roadsides. Several respondents expressed concerns about general untidiness, which diminishes the appeal of the traffic environment. Feedback also mentioned the poor condition of traffic signs, which was seen as affecting traffic safety and the visibility of directions," said Jenni Selänne, customer relationship manager at the ELY Centre.

The data does not reveal how much feedback specifically came from Huittinen.

"Unfortunately, the results are not available at such a detailed level. The most granular data we have is by ELY region, meaning the results for the Varsinais-Suomi ELY Centre cover both Varsinais-Suomi and Satakunta," Selänne explained.

LUE ALKUPERÄINEN JUTTU Satakuntalaisten tyytyväisyys teiden kuntoon parantunut hieman – tulokset eivät selviä Huittisten tarkkuudella