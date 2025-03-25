Kari Turto (left), Jussi Huhtala and Pertti Kuisma say that restoration promotes recreational use but also expands the breeding habitat of the endangered asp fish. In the background, a pedestrian bridge leading to Akunsaari and the mouth of the channel to be opened can be seen. Photo: Sari Mäkelä

Antoine Soulaire, original text Sari Mäkelä

The Korkeakoski village association, Korkeakosken Seutu, is preparing for another major restoration effort, this time focusing on reopening a second overgrown waterway in the Loimijoki River.

However, the project is still in its early stages, pending necessary approvals. Last week, a local meeting of the unorganized water area shareholders granted permission for the restoration of Akunsaari’s waterway.

"Part of the restoration will likely be considered dredging. Our first step is to submit a dredging notice, after which the Southwest Finland ELY Centre will provide its statement. Once the 30-day appeal period has passed, the Satakunta ELY Centre can make a funding decision—likely by May," explains Pertti Kuisma, chairman of the association.

After selecting a project designer, the next steps will involve detailed planning and contractor agreements.

The total budget for the restoration project is approximately €130,000. The association has applied for 80% funding from the ELY Centre for a public environmental and climate investment project. The remaining self-financed portion will mainly be covered through volunteer work.

In 2021, Korkeakosken Seutu successfully restored a waterway around Heramylly Island, a side branch of the Loimijoki River originating from Vuorisenlahti above Loimankoski. Water now flows through this reopened channel year-round. This eastern branch was once the main river channel before the 1930s.

"We are planning a similar restoration to revert Akunsaari’s waterway to its pre-1930s state. Back then, only the westernmost branch was cleared, likely to facilitate timber floating, causing the other two branches to become overgrown and forested," Kuisma explains.

As a result of these river clearances in the 1930s, Heramylly Island and Akunsaari were no longer distinguishable as islands.

Kuisma, along with Jussi Huhtala (responsible for dredging operations in the previous project) and Kari Turto (volunteer coordinator), emphasize the importance of expanding the breeding habitats for the endangered asp fish (toutain) and other species. The plan also includes constructing rock shelters for juvenile fish.

The channel surrounding Heramyllyn Island was restored in 2021. A trail leads from the parking area to the shelter in Akunsaari.

The project involves reopening a 250-meter section of the overgrown waterway around Akunsaari. A small portion of the work will be classified as dredging.

"We will deepen the channel, with some sections needing over two meters of additional depth. The banks may also include a floodplain terrace structure," Kuisma details.

Selective clearing of brush and small trees will be carried out to maintain the area’s natural landscape, while approximately 40 large trees will be preserved. The project will also remove invasive reed canary grass (Phalaris arundinacea), as was done during the previous restoration effort.

Upon completion, water will flow continuously around both Heramylly Island and Akunsaari, restoring the area’s original hydrology. The goal is to finish the project by the end of 2027.

In 1902, water flowed around the islands.

Akunsaari already features a shelter, built with Leader Joutsenten Reitti funding. The shelter is open to all visitors.

"Akunsaari has become a surprisingly popular year-round destination. Visitors have grilled sausages and even prepared full meals. Our village association has held meetings there, and other organizations have hosted events as well," Huhtala shares.

The restored Heramylly Island waterway has also attracted anglers, while a geocache near the shelter continues to draw visitors.

After successfully completing the previous restoration project, Korkeakosken Seutu was recognized by the City of Huittinen as the "Pioneer of the Year."

