Apples and gingerbread belong to animals Christmas too

Henrietta Hievanen has three reindeer: Onni Junior hiding in the back, the group leader Onni’s Son, and Vadelma peeking in the front. Photos: Pauliina Vilenius.

Antoine Soulaire, original text Pauliina Vilenius

Christmas comes for animals too, at least for Henrietta Hievanen’s animal crew in Sammi, Huittinen. When you add up all the animals, the family’s property is home to dozens of furry friends and, to be precise, two non-furry ones: a turtle and a snake. All of them get to enjoy the holidays in one way or another.

The barn residents have their own Christmas trees in their stalls. Hievanen has hung Christmas cards, lights, and decorative garlands on the walls.

–I'm Christmas person. The animals don’t care about decorations, but it’s nice to do morning chores with various lights brightening the dimness, she says.

After being decorative, the Christmas trees become a treat for Hievanen’s animals. Here, African pygmy goat Duro enjoys a branch.

"What’s this?" wonder the Plymouth Rock chickens about the Christmas tree that appeared next to their perch.

Apples are a favorite treat for alpacas.

In addition to more traditional pets, like two dogs, rabbits, and guinea pigs, the family has various birds, mini pigs, a donkey, a pony, sheep, African pygmy goats, alpacas, and reindeer. The yard also hosts a cross fox, rescued from a fur farm, now living out its senior years.

In summer, some of the animals leave the home to reside at Lieto’s Zoolandia, Pori’s Kirjurinluoto, and Tampere’s Stable Yards. The collaboration with these organizations has worked well for several years.

–When the number of animals decreases, my daily life eases a bit. In summer, I can take short vacations, but in winter, that’s hardly possible, says Hievanen.

Even during Christmas, there are small changes in the lineup.

–Vilho the donkey, Lassi the pony, and the rams left for Stable Yards’ Christmas in mid-November. They’ll return home on Christmas Eve.

Among Hievanen’s animal crew, pygmy goat Viljo has national fame, having starred in last year’s Christmas calendar for YLE, filmed at Tampere’s Doghill Fairytale Farm.

Carrots are a favorite snack for rabbits.

Cross fox Nekku Kettunen was rescued from a fur farm and a studio apartment six years ago, now living with Henrietta Hievanen.

The pig duo spends summers at Zoolandia and winters in Sammi. Henrietta Hievanen shares that Christmas for the pigs arrives a bit later when they get to enjoy leftovers like Christmas casseroles.

The Christmas season brings extra treats to the animals’ diet. Hievanen shares that she receives surplus fruits and vegetables from the local K-Market year-round, but during the holidays, the animals are spoiled with them even more.

–Some even get a bit of gingerbread.

Chickens and pigs enjoy their biggest feast after Christmas when they get leftover casseroles and other holiday foods. The family’s and relatives’ Christmas trees are also repurposed.

–Tree branches are a delicacy for the alpacas and goats, reveals Hievanen.

The family currently has five Maine Coon kittens, who find joy in Christmas decorations.

Henrietta Hievanen loves Christmas, and it shows in the barn, with various decorations and Christmas trees.

Henrietta Hievanen has been an animal lover since childhood. She recalls not even remembering a time when there weren’t animals in her home.

–As a child, I smuggled rabbits and cats home when I wasn’t allowed a pet otherwise."

Animals are a central part of Hievanen’s professional life as well. She’s trained as a zoo animal caretaker, veterinary nurse, agricultural substitute, and cat groomer, currently working part-time as a caretaker at Viksu Animal Clinic in Sastamala.

Animals require care at least twice a day. The main responsibility falls on Hievanen, but her 9-year-old daughter has become an excellent helper.

–Vilma can feed the pigs and give hay to the others, says Hievanen.

While the family’s animal collection sometimes amazes other children, Vilma and her 6-year-old brother Veikko find it perfectly normal to have reindeer living in their yard.

ORIGINAL TEXT Henrietta Hievasen eläinkatras herkuttelee joulun aikaan omenoilla, pipareilla ja joulukuusilla