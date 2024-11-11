Lauttakylä newspaper nominated for local media of the year

The April 24 issue of Lauttakylä-lehti was submitted for the Local Media of the Year competition, with a significant focus on its digital publishing. Photo: Pauliina Vilenius

Lauttakylä-lehti has been named a finalist for the 2024 Local Media of the Year award.

The News Media Association announced the top contenders on Monday morning, highlighting Lauttakylä-lehti as one of the five newspapers competing for the honor in the first category. Competing alongside Lauttakylä are Kangasalan Sanomat, Oriveden Sanomat, Seutulehti UutisOiva, and Åbo Underrättelser – all independent local newspapers.

In the competition, entries are evaluated as integrated media platforms with equal emphasis on both print and digital formats. Judging criteria include journalistic rigor and quality, range of perspectives, engagement with readers, and visual presentation.

“These local media outlets show how they serve as more than just news sources,” noted Ilona Hannikainen, the News Media Association’s organizational director, in a statement. “They provide a platform for local stories that might otherwise go untold and give a voice to their communities.”

The Lauttakylä-lehti edition from April 24 was submitted for consideration, and the competition received entries from 73 newspapers. The winners will be announced on November 21 during the Great Newspaper Days event in Kokkola.