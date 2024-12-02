Sataopisto spring brings diverse courses to Huittinen

Zumba time. Picture: Leila Halkio

Antoine Soulaire, original text Pauliina Vilenius

This spring, Sataopisto will offer approximately 100 courses in Huittinen, with around 20 of them being brand new. Additionally, 16 online courses are on the schedule, half of which are new.

Education planner Jenni Silvanto describes the offering as typical compared to previous years, emphasizing the effort to meet public demand whenever possible.

Responding to popular demand, the spring program sees the return of the gym course and the introduction of fitness dancing in Sampu, a class previously available in Vampula. Additionally, a new outdoor exercise course will be held in Rekikoski, expanding activities beyond the city center.

The music program includes fresh offerings such as Valentine’s Day sing-alongs and a focused solo singing workshop in May. For craft enthusiasts, new jewelry-making courses will explore leather and resin as materials, and in April, participants can try carving wooden spoons and utensils in a short course.

Sataopisto continues its collaboration with the Taitokeskus craft center, offering several summer courses. Other partners include the Huittinen Local Heritage Association, Huittinen Library, and Huittinen Museum, contributing to free lectures and events throughout the year.

Printed course catalogs will no longer be delivered to homes. Instead, they will be available starting December 3 at local libraries, municipal offices, and Sataopisto’s office. In Huittinen, you can find them at the city hall, Huittinen and Vampula libraries, as well as the Kuninkainen campus.

A PDF version of the catalog can also be browsed online, and Silvanto recommends checking the website for the most up-to-date course information and potential changes.

Registration for Sataopisto courses begins on December 10. However, online course registrations are already open.