LP-Vampula gears up for new season with young and hungry squad

LP-Vampula, the volleyball team from Huittinen, is entering the new season with a fresh outlook. After securing third place in last year’s regular season, hopes for a medal were high, but the team fell short in the bronze match against Puijo Wolley. Despite this disappointment, last season marked LP-Vampula’s most successful campaign to date.
“We can’t promise a medal, but I can promise we’ll give it our best,” says head coach Stefan Paunovic as he leads the team into the upcoming season with a youthful and ambitious squad.
The backbone of this year’s team is formed by five returning players: outside hitter Jovana Biberdžić, libero Elli-Saara Etelä, outside hitter Linnea Kuusela, libero Maria Naasko, and setter Nanna Talvitie. Together, they will guide the new recruits, many of whom are young players entering the league for the first time.
Last season’s captain, Jovana Biberdžić, acknowledges that the youth of the team presents both challenges and opportunities. “Our team’s youth is definitely a challenge, but it’s also a strength. We will grow together as the season progresses. I believe the new players will truly come into their own as the season unfolds, and we, the more experienced players, will do our best to support and help them,” Biberdžić says.
Reflecting on last season, she describes it as "perfect," though she is careful not to place too much pressure on herself or her teammates. “Last season showed that we can challenge and even beat every team in the league. We’re heading into this season with the same attitude,” she added.
Paunovic, who is starting his second season as head coach, is optimistic about the team’s potential. He emphasizes that the preseason training matches, such as those against LP Viesti and OrPo, have been useful in testing different lineups and evaluating the team’s progress. “The results of these matches don’t really matter. What’s important is that we use them to see where we are and identify areas that need improvement,” he explains.
Outside hitter Linnea Kuusela, who was named to Finland’s national team for the Silver League last spring, admits that last season’s fourth-place finish left her wanting more. “Of course, I’d love to improve on that result. We’ll take it one game at a time and work toward that goal,” Kuusela says.
This season brings a significant change for Kuusela, as she has relocated to Huittinen full-time, allowing her to focus entirely on training without the long commute she had last year. “Not having to drive over 100 kilometers every day makes a huge difference. Now, I can fully commit to training,” she adds.
LP-Vampula’s team lineup this season reflects the club’s commitment to nurturing young talent. According to club director Timo Talvitie, the team’s structure is the result of a decade-long effort to develop promising female players.
“Here in Huittinen, our approach to club activities is a bit different. Our academy program, which has been running for ten years, attracts players eager to improve, and many come here with dreams of securing a place in the top league,” Talvitie explains.
Each year, several students move to Huittinen to attend Lauttakylä High School, where they combine their studies with intensive volleyball training. The collaboration between the club and the school has become an effective system for developing young talent.
The academy team competes in Finland’s second-highest league, and each year, players make the leap to the top-level Mestaruusliiga. Most recently, the local talent Mariliis Lipand earned a spot in the LP-Vampula squad for the upcoming season.
While LP-Vampula remains dedicated to fostering homegrown talent, they also bolster the squad with international players. This season, in addition to returning star Jovana Biberdžić, the team has welcomed three American players: outside hitter Caitlan Buettner, middle blocker Carly Evetts, and opposite hitter Taylor Oberpriller. Buettner is expected to join the team in November, while Evetts and Oberpriller have already been in Finland for some time.
“We’ve had great experiences with players from the highly competitive U.S. college system, and we’re confident they will contribute significantly to our team,” says Talvitie.
