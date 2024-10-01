LP-Vampula gears up for new season with young and hungry squad

Antoine Soulaire, original text Pauliina Vilenius

LP-Vampula, the volleyball team from Huittinen, is entering the new season with a fresh outlook. After securing third place in last year’s regular season, hopes for a medal were high, but the team fell short in the bronze match against Puijo Wolley. Despite this disappointment, last season marked LP-Vampula’s most successful campaign to date.

“We can’t promise a medal, but I can promise we’ll give it our best,” says head coach Stefan Paunovic as he leads the team into the upcoming season with a youthful and ambitious squad.

The backbone of this year’s team is formed by five returning players: outside hitter Jovana Biberdžić, libero Elli-Saara Etelä, outside hitter Linnea Kuusela, libero Maria Naasko, and setter Nanna Talvitie. Together, they will guide the new recruits, many of whom are young players entering the league for the first time.

Jovana "Jolle" Biberdžić starts her second season in Huittinen. According to the Bosnian-Herzegovinian, he still doesn't speak Finnish very well. - I can say "hi" and "thank you", but they do quite well, he says with a laugh.

Last season’s captain, Jovana Biberdžić, acknowledges that the youth of the team presents both challenges and opportunities. “Our team’s youth is definitely a challenge, but it’s also a strength. We will grow together as the season progresses. I believe the new players will truly come into their own as the season unfolds, and we, the more experienced players, will do our best to support and help them,” Biberdžić says.

Reflecting on last season, she describes it as "perfect," though she is careful not to place too much pressure on herself or her teammates. “Last season showed that we can challenge and even beat every team in the league. We’re heading into this season with the same attitude,” she added.

Head coach Stefan Paunovic starts his second season in the ranks of LP-Vampula. His wife Tatjana Popovic works as an assistant coach. - I was so happy when I got back to Huittinen after the summer, Paunovic said.

Paunovic, who is starting his second season as head coach, is optimistic about the team’s potential. He emphasizes that the preseason training matches, such as those against LP Viesti and OrPo, have been useful in testing different lineups and evaluating the team’s progress. “The results of these matches don’t really matter. What’s important is that we use them to see where we are and identify areas that need improvement,” he explains.

Outside hitter Linnea Kuusela, who was named to Finland’s national team for the Silver League last spring, admits that last season’s fourth-place finish left her wanting more. “Of course, I’d love to improve on that result. We’ll take it one game at a time and work toward that goal,” Kuusela says.

This season brings a significant change for Kuusela, as she has relocated to Huittinen full-time, allowing her to focus entirely on training without the long commute she had last year. “Not having to drive over 100 kilometers every day makes a huge difference. Now, I can fully commit to training,” she adds.

Original text/alkuperäinen juttu "Mitalia on vaikea luvata, mutta..." – LP-Vampula lähtee uuteen kauteen nuorella ja nälkäisellä joukkueella

Center blocker Carly Evetts is one of LP-Vampula's US reinforcements this season. A large part of the league team's players are young promises, five familiar names continue from last season.