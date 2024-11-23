Armi encourages young readers as a therapy dog

Nine-year-old Elvi Tormas enjoys reading to Armi at the Huittinen library. Photo: Anni Tormas

Antoine Soulaire, original text Pauliina Vilenius

When Armi, a Finnish Lapphund living in Keikyä, puts on her yellow scarf, she knows it’s time to work. The scarf signifies her role as a reading therapy dog, where she lies on library floors listening to children read aloud.

For two years, Armi has been certified by the Finnish Kennel Club to serve as a lukukoira (reading dog). Her owner, Emmi Rautiainen, discovered the program through a dog trainer whose own pets participated.

“She suggested that Armi would be an excellent fit for this role,” says Rautiainen. While Armi primarily works in Sastamala, she also makes monthly visits to Huittinen, which currently lacks its own dedicated reading dog.

In addition to library sessions, Armi has participated in school visits, events, and even retirement home outings.

The path to becoming a reading therapy dog includes both theoretical and practical training. Owners complete a two-day course, with the first day focusing on theory and a written test.

“On the second day, the dogs are evaluated on their ability to remain calm near readers, how they react to dropped books or mobility aids, and their general demeanor,” explains Rautiainen. If successful, the dog receives its official yellow scarf, signifying its readiness for the role.

Not every dog qualifies. Reading dogs must be at least two years old, registered, healthy, and friendly toward people. They should initiate contact with readers, get along with other dogs, and adapt well to new environments.

Handlers must also commit to the program voluntarily and dedicate time from their schedules. “It’s rewarding but requires a genuine commitment,” notes Rautiainen.

Although Rautiainen and Armi enjoy their visits to Huittinen, Rautiainen hopes to see more local pairs join the program.

“The best part of this work is the joy it brings to children and the bond they form with Armi,” she says. “Armi adores people and goes to work with excitement every time. I believe she understands the importance of her role.”

