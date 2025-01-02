Taikayö Road Aims to Attract Cyclists

During the Taikayö Road’s Lumo project, which ended last summer, the tourism road’s brown signs were replaced. Archive photo: Niina Aalto

Antoine Soulaire, original text Pauliina Vilenius

The appeal of the Taikayö Road, which runs from Huittinen through Punkalaidun to Urjala, is set to be maintained through future projects. The focus now shifts to bicycle tourism.

The board of Leader Joutsenten Reitti approved funding in their December meeting for Satakunta University of Applied Sciences’ Taikapyörä project. The main goal of the initiative is to develop the Taikayö Road into an attractive and functional cycling tourism destination. The project also aims to strengthen local tourism operators’ expertise in bicycle tourism.

The project seeks to enhance the road’s visibility and boost regional vitality. The ultimate goal is to make cycling tourism a key draw for the municipalities along the Taikayö Road.

Developing the route could also facilitate its connection to the River Trail cycling route in Huittinen, thereby integrating it into the national cycling tourism network.

The board also approved funding for other business ventures. These included Maikku Hiljanen’s initiative to launch a new fitness and wellness service company in Huittinen and surrounding areas, as well as Mediamainen, a Huittinen-based marketing, communications, and PR business.

Among development projects, the board supported an MTK-Satakunta initiative to explore and model how local Leader programs supporting farmers’ well-being could be scaled into the national Care for Farmers program.

Another project by the Finnish Literary Institute Foundation will conduct a preliminary study on the need and feasibility of creating a regional structure to promote cultural tourism in the Joutsenten Reitti municipalities, including Huittinen, Hämeenkyrö, Punkalaidun, and Sastamala. The project also aims to establish a network of cultural tourism operators in the area.

The Huittinen region also received Senior-Leader funding. The Huittinen Lauha Farmers' Association will acquire a video projector for the Maijapirtti village hall, and the Tatsuo Art Seniors group in Vampula will organize an art-focused Christmas event.

Additionally, the Samoajat and Vaeltajat groups of the Huittisten Eränkävijät Scouts will use Nuoriso-Leader funding to purchase equipment for their camp kitchen. The scouts received 792 euros in support.

The total costs of the newly approved projects amount to 665,000 euros, of which 39 percent comes from public funding. Funding decisions are made by the Pirkanmaa ELY Centre as part of Finland’s CAP implementation plan. With these approvals, 62 percent of Joutsenten Reitti’s 2025 funding quota has already been allocated.

Original text Taikayöntiestä halutaan houkutteleva pyörämatkailijoiden silmissä – Joutsenten reitiltä puolto hankerahoitukselle